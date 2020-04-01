Police: Man burglarizes home, startles woman in bathroom

NANTICOKE — A woman inside her bathroom on Agostina Drive was startled when a man burglarized her house and opened the door, according to court records.

Brian Matthew Deweese, 26, address listed as homeless, later caused a scene on the campus of Luzerne County Community College where he attempted to enter a building and a vehicle, court records say.

Deweese also allegedly was given a ride by a Good Samaritan stealing a wallet, prescription medication and chap stick from the vehicle.

The alleged incidents unfolded late Tuesday afternoon before Deweese was arrested inside the Cocoa Hut on Middle Road where he struggled with a police officer.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman called 911 just after 5:30 p.m. reporting she was in her bathroom when a man she did not know opened the door. She screamed as the man said, “Is this the wrong house,” before leaving.

The woman described the man and clothing he wore.

Police checked the area near the woman’s residence and spotted Deweese who matched the description walking into a wooded area near Spreetall Warehouse.

Less than one hour later, about 6:30 p.m., police said security at the community college reported a man was lurking around on campus, which is closed due to the COVID-19 state of emergency.

School security officers confronted Deweese who reached into his waistband motioning he had a weapon.

Deweese fled as he was allegedly recorded on security cameras attempting to enter a building on campus and a vehicle.

Security officers again confronted Deweese who told them to “(Expletive) off,” and began to run away. Security officers chased Deweese who allegedly reached into his waistband resulting in the officers to call 911.

Police found Deweese inside the Cocoa Hut where he struggled with an officer.

Deweese was found in possession of a knife in his pant pocket, prescription medication, a doctor’s appointment card, a lottery ticket, $100, a key tag belonging to a mail box on Agostina Drive and chap stick, the complaint says.

Police later learned the prescription and appointment card belonged to a man who gave Deweese a ride to the store.

Deweese was arraigned Wednesday morning by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on charges of burglary, criminal attempt to commit burglary, criminal trespass, defiant trespass, theft, criminal attempt to commit theft, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $25,000 bail.