Baker supports extension for license to carry firearms permits

DALLAS — The Pennsylvania State Police announced that Gov. Tom Wolf has granted a six-month extension to the certifications held by privately employed agents pursuant to lethal weapons training.
The Lethal Weapons Training Act, commonly referred to as Act 235, provides certification to privately employed agents to carry a lethal weapon. A lethal weapon is any firearm, device, instrument, material, or any other substance that can bring about great bodily harm or death. The Lethal Weapons Training Act incorporates education and training as part of being a certified agent.
Privately employed agents include individuals employed by hospitals, health care facilities, and other life-sustaining businesses vital to the ongoing fight against COVID-19.
The Governor’s action allows a six-month extension of the Act 235 certification for any agents whose five-year certifications expire from March 6, 2020, until Sept. 7, 2020.
The extension was necessary because of the unavailability of Act 235 recertification training courses during the current state of emergency and will allow to continue their important duties during the ongoing public health crisis.
Sen. Baker agrees
Following concerns expressed by county sheriffs and law-abiding gun owners, Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, sent a letter to Gov. Wolf requesting that existing license to carry permits be extended until Pennsylvania’s state of emergency is lifted.
In the letter, Baker said there is wide recognition that decisive steps must be taken by state officials to try to contain the spread of coronavirus. At the same time, people are quickly realizing that broad restrictions adopted out of concern for public safety can create complications for individual needs and rights in unanticipated ways.
Baker said several local officials and residents had alerted her to such a complication arising from the closing of county courthouses.
“This presents a problem for the many Pennsylvanians who wish to renew their license to carry permits,” Baker wrote. “A few sheriffs have reportedly been able to arrange off-site processing, but the majority have not because of a variety of logistical difficulties born of health cautions.
Baker suggested extending existing LTC permits until the state of emergency is lifted, which would prevent law abiding permit holders from being arbitrarily stuck in unfortunate and unnecessary legal limbo.
