Utility work to resume in Wilkes-Barre

April 2, 2020 Jerome Lynott Local, News

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown said utility companies are able to work in the city again after state lawmakers succeeded in getting the coronavirus-related restriction issued by the governor lifted.

The change not only allows the companies to complete infrastructure projects, but also generate revenue for the city in the form of work permits, Brown said Wednesday.

Brown credited state Sens. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, and Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, and state Reps. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, and Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, with lifting the restriction.

“They went to bat for us,” Brown said. “Through their help we got releases for utility companies to start working on city streets.”

Related Articles