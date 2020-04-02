Man charged in check fraud scheme

April 2, 2020
By Ed Lewis

KINGSTON — A man from Ashley was arraigned Thursday on allegations he was part of a scheme to manufacture bogus checks that were cashed at area businesses last year.

Police allege Dale Eugene Harris Jr., 40, of Ridge Street, manufactured checks with his girlfriend, Joleen Piccarreta, 42, of Hanover Township, which they either cashed themselves with forged signatures or had others cash.

Police learned of the check cashing scheme during a traffic stop in the area of Wyoming Avenue and Union streets nearly a year ago.

Piccarreta is facing a trial in Luzerne County Court in May for her alleged role and a third person, Alyssa Sheldon, 24, of Wilkes-Barre, is scheduled for a court appearance May 26 on theft and forgery related charges related to the scheme.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police stopped a vehicle operated by Piccarreta for driving without headlights late at night.

During the traffic stop, police found brass knuckles inside a backpack carried by Piccarreta and 26 checks issued to multiple people, including Piccarreta. Each check had the same routing number from a fitness center.

Police uncovered more fraudulent checks from businesses including the Crestwood School District.

Sheldon allegedly cashed a fraudulent checks at a newsstand on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre while Piccarreta cashed checks at other area businesses, the complaint says.

During the investigation, police say in the complaint they intercepted phone calls between Piccarreta and Harris discussing manufacturing checks and getting rid of paper used for the fraudulent checks.

Piccaretta told police Harris manufactured checks for “fun,” the complaint says.

Harris was arraigned by District Judge James Tupper in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of identity theft and forgery. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $25,000 bail.