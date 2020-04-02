Vough postpones court dates until the end of April

April 2, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough issued an order on Thursday extending his previously-issued orders postponing a majority of court proceedings in the county.

Vough previously issued an order postponing most proceedings until at least April 14, but an order issued on Thursday extends the county court’s closure until at least April 30.

The closure is instated in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

As per the previously-issued order, the court is only holding hearings that are deemed to impact the “health, safety, security, welfare or incarceration of an individual.”

The following hearings will continue: Protection from Abuse hearings; bail postings; preliminary arraignments; lift warrant hearings; civil injunction proceedings; mental health proceedings; guardianships; Gagnon I hearings for incarcerated defendants, which will be held through video conference; specialty court proceedings.

All other hearings, including jury trials, are suspended until at least April 30.

