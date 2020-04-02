Bill Goldsworthy retiring from Red Cross

WILKES-BARRE — Bill Goldsworthy is retiring from his position as Executive Director of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross effective Friday, a release announced on Thursday stated.

Goldsworthy has been in the position since 2015.

The Red Cross responds to disasters of varying degrees, most frequently responding to house fires but also being there for large-scale disasters like blizzards, tornadoes and flash flooding — all of which our area went through during Goldsworthy’s tenure at the Red Cross.

“You’re helping people all the time and that’s the best part,” Goldsworthy is quoted as saying in the release.

Goldsworthy was previously West Pittston’s mayor and its fire chief. The Red Cross’ release says, as such, Goldsworthy is most proud of the work installing smoke alarms in local homes as part of the Red cross Home Fire Campaign. Approximately 14,000 smoke alarms have been installed as part of the campaign for free, beginning in 2015.

In Goldsworthy’s absence, the local Red Cross is being combined with the Red Cross Pocono Mountains Chapter. The new, nine-county chapter will be headed up by Michele Baehr, current executive director of the Pocono Mountains chapter.

The new Northeast Pennsylvania Red Cross chapter will cover Luzerne, Lackawanna, Bradford, Carbon, Monroe, Pike, Sullivan, Wayne and Wyoming counties.