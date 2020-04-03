WBPD: Two vehicles struck in gunfire

April 3, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — City police said two vehicles were struck by gunfire on Hutson Street Thursday night.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the two owners of the damaged vehicles were uncooperative.

Police responded to Hutson Street for a report of shots fired at about 7:21 p.m.

One vehicle was being driven when it was struck by a spent round through the windshield. The car also had a flat tire, police said.

Another vehicle was also struck by a spent round.