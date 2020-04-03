WBPD: Two vehicles struck in gunfire

March 30, 2020
NANTICOKE — Several tombstones at a Newport Township cemetery were toppled when a man attempted to elude police during a pursuit on Sunday.
Police arrested Angelo Brito, 30, of College Street, Nanticoke, when he stopped his Dodge on Alden Road in Newport Township when he recognized Nanticoke Police Chief Michael Roke, according to court records.
Just prior to Brito’s arrest, police in court records say he crashed through a fence at Holy Trinity Cemetery and struck several tombstones.
Brito was transported for a mental health evaluation at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Court records from a 2018 case at which Brito was charged with carjacking a vehicle in the parking lot of the Wyoming Valley Mall stated he has a history of mental illness and was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Nanticoke police:
Police responded to a report Brito was illegally dumping on College Street. Police also learned Brito had been acting strange for several days, did donuts with his vehicle in the middle of College Street and parked in the middle of the street with the car’s four-way flashers turned on and continuously blew the horn.
An officer approached Brito’s vehicle.
Brito partially opened the window and told the officer he did not like him because there was a number 8 on the cruiser. Brito called 911 saying he was being surrounded by Army men wearing camouflage.
Brito drove away initiating a pursuit through Nanticoke.
When Brito stopped at West Broad and Maple streets, Brito reversed his vehicle and struck a Nanticoke police cruiser before driving forward around a second cruiser.
Police said Brito nearly struck a motorist head-on when he turned onto College Street where he stopped in front of his apartment.
Brito drove into Newport Township where he stopped in the area of Line and West Union streets. When an officer approached his vehicle, Brito rolled down the window saying, “I want to talk to you,” the complaint says.
Brito drove away again as a state police trooper was successful in smashing the driver’s side window.
Police said Brito while driving on West Main Street turned into Holy Trinity Cemetery knocking over several tombstones. He smashed through a cemetery gate and drove onto West Main Street and turned onto Alden Road where he stopped when Roke pulled up next to him.
Brito told Roke, “I remember you, I like you” and grabbed Roke’s hand and tried to walk away, the complaint says.
Court documents say Brito was charged with accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police, criminal mischief, intentional desecration of public monuments, institutional vandalism of a cemetery, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and three traffic violations.
Brito will be arraigned when he is released from the hospital, Roke said Monday.
More than two years ago, Wilkes-Barre Township police charged Brito with carjacking a 2015 Audi Q7 occupied by a teenage boy from the parking lot at the Wyoming Valley Mall on Jan. 1, 2018.
Brito’s criminal case was delayed several times due to his mental illness, court records say.
Brito pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced July 23, 2019, by Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas to six months probation.
Two counts of robbery and one count each of aggravated assault, theft, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle, reckless endangerment, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment were withdrawn against Brito in regards to the carjacking on Jan. 1, 2018.