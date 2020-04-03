100 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County; total at 484

April 3, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
HARRISBURG — Luzerne County cases of COVID-19 increased by 100, bringing the total to 484.

Lackawanna County now has 110 confirmed cases and Monroe County is at 397.

There have been 10 deaths confirmed in Monroe County, 5 in Luzerne County and 4 in Lackawanna County.

The numbers were confirmed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that there are 1,404 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 8,420 in 63 counties.

The department also reported 12 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 102.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

There are 53,695 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

8% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

