Two people detained after drive-by shooting in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — City police detained two people after a reported drive-by shooting of a house on South Hancock Street near East Northampton Street Friday morning.

Police took the two men into custody at Metcalf and Hickory streets just after 10:30 a.m., the same area where two vehicles were struck by gunfire Thursday night.

Police said at the scene the shootings Thursday night and Friday morning are likely related involving a dispute among several people.

Officers responded to the drive-by shooting in the area of South Hancock and East Northampton streets where a house was struck by at least one round.

A Chevrolet Malibu was seen driving away at a high rate of speed, which was located by police about 5 minutes later near a home at Metcalf and Hickory streets where two men were detained.

A 9mm handgun recovered from the Chevrolet was reported stolen from Georgia, police said at the scene.

A Mercedes parked next to the home where the two men were detained had a bullet hole through its windshield.

Police said the Mercedes and another vehicle were struck by gunfire at about 7:21 p.m. Thursday.

Owners of the two vehicles were uncooperative, police said.

Officers were seen searching the ground for evidence near the house at South Hancock and East Northampton street.