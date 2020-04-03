Suspect in Kingston shooting captured in Wilkes-Barre

KINGSTON — A man wanted on charges he shot another man near a playground earlier this year was arrested at a Wilkes-Barre residence on Friday.

Police said Ronald Kent, 42, also known as ‘Pookie,” was captured at about 9 a.m. at a residence on Darling Street by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

An arrest warrant was issued March 6 charging Kent with shooting a man in the leg on Dean Court near Reese Park on Feb. 18.

Police said the victim underwent surgery at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. At the time of the shooting, police said the gunshot wound was life-threatening and the victim was uncooperative with detectives.

The victim allegedly told police he was “caught in the crossfire and had no idea who shot him,” police said.

A second man with the victim claimed they were walking through an alley for food when his friend was shot by an unknown person.

Police said video surveillance allegedly recorded Kent meeting two men in the area of Market Street and Rutter Avenue, and later were recorded in the area of Reese Park.

A surveillance camera recorded the victim and friend running with Kent allegedly chasing them and discharging a firearm, police said.

Kent was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty on two counts of reckless endangerment and one count each of aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $2 million bail.

Court records say Kent was arrested by Wilkes-Barre police on Oct. 16 after he allegedly took a 3-year-old girl to sell methamphetamine in the area of Beaumont and Madison Streets.

Kent was babysitting the child, court records say.

Kent is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and endangering the welfare of a child related to the meth arrest, court records say.