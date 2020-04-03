Luzerne County manager seeks state help for Hazleton, including National Guard mobilization

April 3, 2020 Jennifer Andes Local, News, Top Stories
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
Pedri File photo

Pedri

File photo

Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri has asked the governor for additional help to attack the coronavirus — including mobilization of the National Guard for Hazleton.

Pedri said he is “well aware that resources are spread thin” throughout the state, but the “incredible spike” in county cases the last two days and concerns raised by the Hazleton medical community compel him to seek any available assistance.

In his letter to Gov. Tom Wolf, Pedri said more than 300 people have tested positive for coronavirus at Lehigh Valley Health Network facilities in Hazleton alone to date. Realistic projections predict new cases will double daily, he wrote.

“I am a native son of Greater Hazleton and am deeply concerned for our community,” Pedri wrote.

The escalating numbers are evidence many residents are not complying with social distancing and stay-at-home orders imposed by the state, Pedri said.

If “more aggressive steps” are not taken to “curb certain travel from the city” and enforce other protocols, Pedri said he fears the health system will be overwhelmed and that there will be “catastrophic losses.”

“I am ready, willing and able to commit whatever resource available to my office to assist you in this necessary endeavor,” Pedri wrote.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

Related Articles