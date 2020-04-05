Luzerne County COVID-19 cases increase by 93 to 741; state at 11,510

April 5, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

HARRISBURG — Luzerne County cases of COVID-19 increased by 93 new cases Sunday, bringing the county total to 741 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

Lackawanna County now has 172 confirmed cases and Monroe County is at 528.

There have been 11 deaths confirmed in Monroe County, 5 in Luzerne County and 6 in Lackawanna County.

The numbers were confirmed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that there are 1,493 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 11,510 in 65 counties.

The department also reported 14 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 150.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

There are 66,261 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 8% are aged 19-24;

42% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.