McAdoo florist sets up drive-thru Easter Flower stop

April 5, 2020 Mary Biebel Local, News
If you were driving along Route 309 in Drums over the weekend, it was hard not to notice the tractor trailers decorated with pictures of tulips in the parking lot of the Four Blooms Restaurant.

Not wanting their spring flowers to go to waste, folks from the McAdoo-based Van Hoekelen Greenhouses, Inc., had set up an impromptu drive-through, offering for $20 boxes that each contained two potted Easter lilies, two hyacinths, two tulip plants and two mini daffodils.

“It’s a $50 value, for $20,” Alex Van Hoekelen said after loading a box into hatchback after hatchback after trunk.

He and his girlfriend, Alyssa Hyduk, both wearing face masks, were busy making sales on Sunday afternoon, and said they’d be back in the restaurant parking lot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday — right before Easter.

A sign asked customers to stay in their cars as the flower sellers loaded for them.

“Some people are buying eight or nine boxes,” Van Hoekelen said.

The family-owned greenhouse, which describes itself as “the largest bulb grower on the East Coast” as well as the one of the largest employers in the McAdoo/Kline Township area, advertised its flower sale on Facebook, and of course, people who were driving by saw their sign and pulled off the roadway.

“Thanks guys!” a happy customer called as she pulled away. “Happy Easter!”

Reach Mary Therese Biebel at 570-991-6109 or on Twitter @BiebelMT