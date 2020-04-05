WB Police seek suspects in woman’s shooting

April 5, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — A woman was transported to a local hospital after a shooting on Saturday in Wilkes-Barre, city police said in a post on the department’s Facebook page, and are currently looking for four suspects.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired and discovered a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim’s boyfriend was to meet up with one of the suspects in the area of McLean Street for a fight.

The suspect arrived on the scene with three other males, and two of the males fired shots in the direction of the victim and her boyfriend, striking the victim. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

There was no word on the victim’s condition on Sunday.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division by calling 570-208-4200.