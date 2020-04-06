WILKES-BARRE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Scranton man alleging he shot a pregnant ex-girlfriend in a jealous rage on McLean Street late Saturday night.

City police estimate at least 20 rounds were fired at 212 McLean St. where Shaina Cook stood in the front doorway with her boyfriend Savon Collins behind her, according to court records.

Court records say Damel Latiek Wright, 21, of 725 Herbert St., and three other men showed up at the residence intending to fight Collins.

Wright is the ex-boyfriend of Cook, court records say.

Cook and Collins allegedly told police Wright and another man discharged multiple rounds from firearms, striking Cook in a finger and leg.

Police said they recovered 19 shell casings in front of 216 McLean St., 10 casings from a .40-caliber firearm and nine casings from a 9mm firearm, court records say.

At the time of the shooting, a woman holding an infant was inside Cook’s residence, which was struck at least seven times by spent rounds.

An adjacent house was struck at least five times, court records say.

Court records say three bullet holes were located in the living room of the adjacent house about three to five feet from where the homeowner was sitting in a recliner when shots were fired. A spent round was found in the kitchen of the adjacent house, court records say.

Collins allegedly told police he only recognized Wright and did not know the identities of the other three men.

Wright is facing charges on 10 counts of aggravated assault and five counts each of discharge of a firearm into an occupied residence and recklessly endangering another person. An arrest warrant was issued for Wright on Sunday.

Court records describe Wright as a black man, brown eyes, black hair, 6 feet 3 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds.

Wright also uses the alias Daniel Wright and has formally resided on Roosevelt Street in Edwardsville, East State Street in Larksville and on Walters Way in Wilkes-Barre.