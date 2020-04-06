Shot fired in attempted home invasion

By Ed Lewis [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — City police are investigating a shooting after two men attempted to bull-rush their way inside a residence on Poplar Street Sunday night.

Police said two men dressed in all black, one wearing a Michael Myers type Halloween mask and the other with a bandana covering his face, pounded on the front door of a home on Poplar Street at about 8:55 p.m.

When the homeowner answered the pounding, the masked men asked for an individual who did not reside at the house.

The homeowner told police the two men attempted to push their way inside the house but he pushed back on the door, police said.

Police said the suspects ran east on Poplar Street and one of them discharged a round from a firearm.

No injuries were reported, police said.