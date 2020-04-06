Police: Marijuana found inside cross, stolen gun recovered

WILKES-BARRE — A man from New York city was arrested on firearm and drug offenses after city police investigated a drive-by shooting on Friday.

Police allege Dario Collado, 21, of Brooklyn, was in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, crack cocaine and marijuana when he was detained in the area of Metcalf and Hickory streets.

The handgun was reported stolen out of Georgia and marijuana was found concealed inside a silver cross, court records say.

Collado and another man were stopped by police when they were seen opening the door of a Chevrolet Malibu, which matched the description of the car involved in a drive-by shooting of a house at South Hancock and East Northampton streets.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the drive-by shooting just before 11 a.m. Friday and were informed a maroon Chevrolet Malibu sped away.

An officer spotted the Chevrolet parked behind a home at 51 Hutson St., next to a Mercedes that was struck in gunfire Thursday night.

The Mercedes is registered to a suspected gang member who frequents the area of Hutson and Metcalf streets, the complaint says.

Police noted in the complaint it is common for suspected gang members to retaliate against rivals who commit crimes of violence against them.

As officers kept the Chevrolet under surveillance, Collado and another man were observed opening the front driver’s side door. Collado and the other man then walked away from the vehicle when they noticed two officers approaching them.

Collado shifted his body with his right hip facing away from the approaching officers as he reached toward his waistband.

A handgun was found in Collado’s waist during a pat down search, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint stated during a pat down search of the other man, who wasn’t charged, a silver cross with marijuana concealed inside it was found.

Collado told police “his work” is concealed down his pants where nearly five grams of crack cocaine was found in a bag, the complaint says.

Collado allegedly denied being inside the Chevrolet and denied having any involvement in the shooting at South Hancock and East Northampton streets. He claimed he was given the handgun in exchange for delivering 1.5 grams of crack cocaine in the area of South Main Plaza, according to the complaint.

Collado was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $150,000 bail.