WILKES-BARRE — Twenty local chambers of commerce, economic development agencies, and tourism partners have come together with DiscoverNEPA to create a regional resource page for our community for information on COVID-19.

Resource partners across the community have come together with DiscoverNEPA to develop a brand new regional guide for information regarding COVID-19. This web page, located at https://www.discovernepa.com/coronavirus, will provide the community with resources for health recommendations and regulations, business and industry, small business financing information, affected and displaced workers, the elderly, families, wellness, entertainment, and retail and restaurant updates, as well as a place to view and submit good things happening in our community during this time.

The partners on this project include, DiscoverNEPA, the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Scranton of Commerce, The Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce, Greater Hazleton CAN DO, the Greater Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, the Back Mountain Chamber, the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau’ the Lackawanna County Convention and Visitors Bureau, MetroAction, NEPA Alliance, the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce, Penn’s Northeast, the Schuylkill County Visitors Bureau, the Small Business Development Centers at Wilkes University and the University of Scranton, Visit Luzerne County, Wilkes-Barre Connect, the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce and the Institute of Public Policy & Economic Development .

Mary Kolessar, Executive Director of DiscoverNEPA, says of the initiative: “For DiscoverNEPA, this partnership with the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber and so many other regional community resources is indicative of our collective efforts to promote, strengthen, and sustain the incredible quality of life celebrated throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. We couldn’t be happier, or more proud to partner with all of these amazing organizations to provide our community with access to valuable sources of much-needed assistance and information.”

“Our focus is on the safety, health and well-being of our citizens, businesses and community. During this time, each chamber and partner has developed valuable resources to strengthen and assist our businesses, citizens, and community as a whole. By coming together, we are aligning these resources to create a place where everyone can join together to stay up to date on information on COVID-19, find the assistance needed for our families and local businesses, and access activities and initiatives to keep us all connected and strong as one united region,” says Lindsay Griffin, COO and Vice President at the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce. “We are grateful for DiscoverNEPA and the regional collaboration of all partners to create this resource.”

Through this site, our partners are working together to assist individuals in the community in finding the resources they need during this challenging time, as well as to assist our business community with resources, connecting digitally with our community, and financing options as they become available.

We encourage the community to share with us and to share the site with others, as we all work together as a united community.