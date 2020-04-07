Luzerne County releases ages of three latest coronavirus death victims

By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
All eight Luzerne County coronavirus death victims are men, although the three announced Tuesday are not in their 70s like the others, county Manager C. David Pedri.

The ages of the three new deaths, he said: 48, 69 and 88.

All had preexisting health conditions and died in local hospitals, Pedri said, noting it could not be confirmed if any had traveled outside the country.

Two of the previously announced victims were 75. The ages of the others: 70, 76 and 79.

One of the 75-year-olds had recently moved to the area from Florida, and it was unclear if he had underlying health issues or had traveled outside the country.

The 70-year-old, a Hanover Township resident, had preexisting conditions and traveled abroad.

The three others in their 70s also had preexisting health conditions. One had not traveled, and no travel could be confirmed for the other two.

Hanover Township officials had also confirmed the death in their municipality. At least two of the deaths were Hazleton residents, city Mayor Jeff Cusat has said.

There are now 982 confirmed coronavirus cases in Luzerne County, an increase of 133 since Monday, according to the state’s daily report released Tuesday.

“This recent spike and additional deaths underline the seriousness of this and how important it is for everybody to do their part,” Pedri said.

Pedri said he is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and state governor’s office on “many different initiatives that I hope will be moving forward in the next few days.”

He declined to discuss specifics of these potential programs.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

