Police report rash of catalytic converter thefts

April 7, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

Two area police departments reported catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at businesses in recent days.

Larksville police released pictures from a surveillance camera who may be a suspect in stealing catalytic converters from J&L Used Auto Parts on April 1 and April 2. The suspect in the thefts at J&L Used Auto Parts may be driving a utility truck.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Larksville police at 570-714-9846.

Wilkes-Barre Township reported an unknown suspects entered the KAR auto yard on East Northampton Street and removed catalytic converters from several vehicles. The thefts at KAR was reported to police on Monday.

Police in Wilkes-Barre Township said the suspects were driving a dark colored Jeep Wrangler with a soft top.

Anyone with information about the thefts at KAR is asked to call Wilkes-Barre Township police at 570-760-0215 or 570-606-4791.