Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine has died at 73

April 7, 2020 Times Leader News
By Michael Warren Associated Press
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter John Prine John Prine died Tuesday at the age of 73 due to coronavirus complications, his family said. File photo

John Prine, the ingenious singer-songwriter who explored the heartbreaks, indignities and absurdities of everyday life in “Angel from Montgomery,” “Sam Stone,” “Hello in There” and scores of other indelible tunes, died Tuesday at the age of 73.

His family announced his death from complications from the coronavirus.

Winner of a lifetime achievement Grammy earlier this year, Prine was a virtuoso of the soul, if not the body. He sang his conversational lyrics in a voice roughened by a hard-luck life, particularly after throat cancer left him with a disfigured jaw.

He joked that he fumbled so often on the guitar, taught to him as a teenager by his older brother, that people thought he was inventing a new style. But his open-heartedness, eye for detail and sharp and surreal humor brought him the highest admiration from critics, from such peers as Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson, and from such younger stars as Jason Isbell and Kacey Musgraves, who even named a song after him.

In 2017, Rolling Stone proclaimed him “The Mark Twain of American songwriting.”

In a post on Facebook, Will Beekman, former executive director of the F.M. Kirby Center, recalled Prine’s appearance at the Wilkes-Barre venue in December 2015.

“John Prine came to the Kirby Center on what would prove to be the most difficult evening in my 10 years working at the venue. When I was leaving late that night, the tour manager said, ‘Oh wait, John wanted you to have this.’ He handed me a tour poster that John had signed and addressed to me. It made the night just a little bit better,” recalled Beekman, who has since become general manager at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

“He was one of my absolute favorites, and having him at the venue that night will always mean so much to me,” Beekman said. “My thoughts are with Fiona and his family.”

Managing Editor Roger DuPuis contributed to this report.