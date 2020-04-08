Gov. Wolf orders commonwealth flags to Half-Staff to honor COVID-19 victims

April 8, 2020 Edward Lewis Local, News
Times Leader staff

Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff until further notice to honor victims who died of COVID-19.

“Too many Pennsylvanians have lost their lives to COVID-19 and, unfortunately, many more will die,” Wolf stated in a news release. “Already we have lost friends, parents, grandparents and siblings. We have lost first responders. We have lost community members. Each of these Pennsylvanians is irreplaceable. Each deserves to be honored individually for their contributions to our commonwealth, but this cruel disease will not give us respite to mourn.”

Latest statistics from the state Department of Health released Tuesday show 982 people in Luzerne County tested positive for COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of eight people.

“This virus prevents us from honoring the dead at traditional gatherings. We cannot have funerals, wakes or sit shiva. I hope this flag lowering provides some solace to the grieving families and friends. And, I hope it serves as a reminder of the reason for the sacrifices Pennsylvanians are making to help their community survive this crisis,” Wolf stated.

Commonwealth flags should be lowered to half-staff until a date to be announced after the pandemic passes. All residents of Pennsylvania are invited to participate in this tribute.