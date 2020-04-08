HAZLETON — A day after city Mayor Jeff Cusat announced a cash reward leading to the identities, arrests and convictions of several people illegally riding off-road vehicles on public streets, city police said they cited a man for a similar offense.

Police in a news release said Victor Ortega, 25, of Hazleton, will be cited for several vehicle and traffic violations after he allegedly operated an off-road motorcycle in the area of South Church Street on Tuesday.

Police said there has been an increase of illegal all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes on public roadways causing dangerous conditions.

Cusat earlier this week met with police about the issue.

As a result, an undercover police detective observed a dirt bike being operated near South Church Street at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The detective followed the operator of the dirt bike to the Heights Beltway, state Route 424, where he met other people.

Police approached the dirt bike operator who was identified as Ortega, the news release says.

Police said Ortega was operating the motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

Ortega is expected to be cited with several vehicle and traffic citations, police said.

Police impounded the dirt bike, which was not registered and insured.

“The public is tired of this dangerous condition and the mayor has requested priority be given to removing these illegal vehicles from our roadways,” Police Chief Jerry Speziale stated in the news release.

Cusat on Monday announced a $1,000 cash reward provided by the Hazleton Revitalization Fund for information leading to the identification, arrests and conviction of people caught on camera illegally operating off-road vehicles on public roadways.

Video of illegal riders was posted on social media showing several people riding ATVs and motorcycles, several doing wheelies, on public roadways.

Posters of those wanted was posted on social media by Cusat.

It was not immediately known if Ortega is pictured in the posters.