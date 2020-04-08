AAA: Local gas prices drop below $2 per gallon

April 8, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
<p>Tidwell</p>

Tidwell

WILKES-BARRE — For the fist time in four years, local motorists are seeing gas prices below $2 per gallon.

Not since March of 2016 have drivers in the Wilkes-Barre area seen gas price this low at the pump.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says local prices have been dropping steadily since early March — Wednesday’s regional gas prices averages are between 90 cents and $1 less than just one year ago.

Jana L. Tidwell, manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said nationally, pump prices also continued to push less expensive on the week with gasoline demand registering at its lowest point since 1993.

The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly report puts demand at a nearly 30-year low and it’s likely to push lower as Americans are urged to stay at home at least until the beginning of May.

The latest national gas price average is $1.90 per gallon — 84 cents less than last year.

“This week, market analysts are watching crude oil prices, which started to increase at the end of last week,” Tidwell said. “However, given the low demand readings, increases in crude aren’t likely to have an impact on gas prices in the near-term.”

Tidwell said crude oil prices continue to be volatile and more than $30 less than one year ago. In addition to crude oil, market analysts are also watching refinery rates. The U.S. refinery utilization average is down to 82 percent, a low not seen since September 2017. Given the drop in crude oil and gasoline demand, which is expected to push even lower, refineries are reducing production in hopes this could help to balance the amount of gasoline supply in the country.

AAA forecasts that until crude oil prices and gasoline demand increase, cheaper gas prices are here for the foreseeable future.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.