Justice Grown closes in Edwardsville, Dickson City for ‘deep cleaning’

April 8, 2020 Times Leader Local, News

A Northeastern Pennsylvania medical marijuana dispensary has closed two of its locations temporarily for a “deep cleaning,” according to a post on the company’s Facebook page.

Justice Grown’s Edwardsville and Dickson City locations will be closed for several days, according to the post. The Edwardsville location will reopen on April 11, while the Dickson City location will reopen April 13.

The post reads:

“Just Grown’s two Northeastern Pennsylvania locations will be closed over the next few days for deep cleaning and inventory management.

“JG Edwardsville will open back up for business on April 11th, while JG Dickson City will reopen on April 13. Online orders may be placed during this period but cannot be picked up until the stores reopen for business on the 11th and 13th.

“For this inconvenience, we are offering a 20 percent sitewide discount when you place your order online while the stores are closed. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to secure the safety of the site and the well-being of patients and staff.

“We apologize for the inconvenience. Thank You.”