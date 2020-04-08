Martina McBride concert at Kirby Center postponed

April 8, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
WILKES-BARRE — Due to COVID-19, the Martina McBride show originally scheduled for May 1 at the F.M. Kirby Center has been postponed until Sept. 18.

Hold on to your tickets, as they will be valid for the new show date.

Any questions contact the Sundance Vacations Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center at 570-826-1100, or at [email protected]

