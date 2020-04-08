Luzerne County COVID-19 Task Force reaching out through social media

By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
Luzerne County Courthouse

Luzerne County’s COVID-19 Task Force set up a Facebook page — the first of several social media initiatives meant to quickly convey information to the public, officials said.

The page can be found on Facebook at @LuzCoPAOfficialCOVIDResponse.

The county also launched a coronavirus information page on its website, www.luzernecounty.org, to provide updates in both English and Spanish.

County Manager C. David Pedri said communication through online social media is essential during the pandemic because all but essential workers are under stay-at-home orders.

“It’s vital that Luzerne County be part of that conversation and provide accurate, timely, and transparent information about what is happening in our county regarding the virus, what Luzerne County and its partners are doing about it, and what everyone in our community can do to help,” Pedri said in a release.

The Facebook page was set up by the task force’s public outreach team lead by council Vice Chairman Chris Perry, which includes the following volunteers: Mary Kolessar, Discover NEPA; Ted Wampole, county tourism; Susan Magnotta, Institute for Public Policy; Kathy Bozinski, United Way of Wyoming Valley; Lindsay Griffin, Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber; and Arthur Breese, Geisinger.

The outreach team team also is working on sending messages and updates through Twitter and Instagram within the next few days and intends to post all essential information in English and Spanish, the release said.

