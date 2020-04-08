Police: Man suffers severe thumb injury when bitten by woman

WILKES-BARRE — City police said a man may have suffered substantial damage to the bones of his thumb when a woman bit him during a violent domestic disturbance earlier this week.

Police charged Jessica Simpson, 39, with simple assault, terroristic threats, obstruction administration of law and disorderly conduct after investigating a disturbance at her residence in the 200 block of North Washington Street on April 4.

The charges were filed Tuesday with District Judge Thomas F. Malloy in Wilkes-Barre and mailed to Simpson.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to Simpson’s residence on a report Simpson assaulted a man.

Nick Varga told police Simpson attacked him and bit down on his thumb and would not let go.

Varga began punching Simpson in the face and head multiple times in an attempt to get her to release her teeth from his thumb. He even tried prying Simpson’s mouth open with his other hand but was unsuccessful.

After several more punches to Simpson’s face, she let go of his thumb, the complaint says.

City emergency medical technicians stated Varga appeared to have suffered substantial damage to the bones in his thumb and right hand.

Police in the complaint noted Simpson appeared intoxicated as she was drinking a 24-ounce beverage of Naddy Daddy.

Simpson refused to identity herself to police and initiated a struggle with officers when she was arrested, the complaint says.

Police allege Simpson stated to officers she was “going to stab” them and that officers were “all going to be dead.”

Simpson suffered facial injuries during the dispute was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where she screamed profanities at children waiting to be treated in the emergency room and hospital staff, according to the complaint.

Police said Simpson was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a warrant from Monroe County.