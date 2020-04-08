Federal inspections planned at Hazleton area industries for coronavirus protocols

After receiving multiple allegations about a lack of coronavirus precautions at some Hazleton area plants, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright announced Wednesday he has asked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to inspect at least three major local facilities.
Commonly known as OSHA, the federal agency has the expertise and authority to ensure social distancing, hygiene and other pandemic protocols are followed, Cartwright said during a news conference in Hazleton, which has been identified as a hotspot for Luzerne County coronavirus cases.
Cartwright, D-Moosic, declined to identify the facilities or say when OSHA is expected to perform inspections, saying it would not make sense to disclose such information in advance.
Inspections are warranted, the legislator said, to determine whether there is any legitimacy to complaints he has received about workers stationed too close together without sufficient protective gear. Assertions also have been made that some Hazleton area employers are “reaching out” to recruit workers from New York City, he said.
Seated the required six feet away from Cartwright, Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat continued his push for social distancing and staying home, saying positive coronavirus cases at city testing sites are now entering the 1,000 range.
Cusat said subsequent daily case counts will be “skewed” and may not capture the true growth because the testing sites can no longer “keep up with the demand” for all tests requested.
“It’s here and going to keep getting higher until we follow those guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Cusat, who recently imposed a curfew and other limitations on close contact among non-relatives.
The mayor’s statistics have come from positive cases at the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton emergency room and its two offsite testing locations in the city and do not include cases verified through non-Lehigh Valley Hospital doctors and clinics.
The Hazleton hospital has not become overwhelmed because most of those infected have been sent home to self quarantine, Cusat said.
Cartwright said there are currently “a lot of” coronavirus cases in Hazleton and other adjacent southern county municipalities, including the Conyngham-Butler Valley, but he expects the “crest of the wave” also will move through other parts of the state.
There is no ventilator shortage crisis in Northeastern Pennsylvania at this time, but Cartwright said he and other officials are working in a bi-partisan effort to closely monitor hospital needs. Eventually, ventilators may have to be moved to different parts of the state as the demand declines and rises in specific areas, he said.
Cartwright highlighted his creation of a coronavirus hotline that is open for extended hours to assist constituents with questions about accessing relief under the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act he supported.
The line — 570-341-1050 — is operational from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays.
