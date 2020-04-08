Luzerne County Coroner says his office is prepared for coronavirus deaths

Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken said his office is working with medical providers and funeral directors and has a plan for additional storage of the deceased if that becomes necessary as it has in some other areas.

He declined to discuss specifics in advance.

“Right now the hospitals are doing an excellent job of patient care, and hopefully it will never get to that point,” Hacken said.

Under normal circumstances, his office would not be involved when someone dies under medical care at a hospital, but his office has jurisdiction in coronavirus cases because it is a contageous disease, Hacken said.

However, the coroner’s office does not have to transport the deceased to the county morgue in Hanover Township unless hospitals run out of storage space at their facilities or a nursing home facility is unable to facilitate timely arrangements with a funeral home.

Hacken said there hasn’t been a need to transport any coronavirus victims to the county morgue to date.

He and his workers and county funeral directors have stepped up usage of protective equipment due to the pandemic, but he said everyone has limited supplies.

“That’s why it’s so important for everyone to follow social distancing and other precautions so fewer people get sick,” Hacken said.

The office, funeral directors and medical facilities will continue “working as a team” to face the unknown challenge ahead, he said.

“I believe we are properly prepared to deal with needs if there should be an increase,” he said.

The county now has 11 deaths, including three added Wednesday, according to the latest state health department statistics.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.