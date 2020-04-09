A second Luzerne County female coronavirus death reported

By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
Luzerne County’s latest coronavirus victim is a 79-year-old woman, county Manager C. David Pedri said Thursday.

Her death brings the county’s pandemic fatalities to 12, according to the latest Pennsylvania Health Department statistics.

The woman had preexisting health conditions and no confirmed report of recent travel outside the country, Pedri said.

She was the second female victim, with the first, an 81-year-old, reported the day before.

The 10 other victims were all men. Seven were in their 70s, and the others were 48, 69 and 88.

All had underlying health issues except one of the 75-year-old victims, whose prior health history was unclear, Pedri has said.

