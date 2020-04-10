15 COVID-19 deaths in Luzerne County; 1,325 confirmed cases

April 10, 2020
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — There are 15 confirmed deaths in Luzerne County, according to the latest report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the confirmed cases have risen by 84 to 1,325.

In Lackawanna County, there are 346 confirmed cases and 18 deaths, while in Monroe County, there are 752 cases and 19 dead.

The numbers were confirmed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday.

The Department of Health confirmed that there are 1,751 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 19,979. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19.

The department also reported 78 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 416.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and front line responders.”

There are 93,040 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;

41% are aged 25-49;

29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide for the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

