Three more female coronavirus deaths in Luzerne County

April 10, 2020 Jennifer Andes News
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
Three more women were added to Luzerne County’s coronavirus death count, bringing the total victims to 15, county Manager C. David Pedri said Friday.

The three latest deaths added Friday were women 79, 84 and 85, all with preexisting conditions and no confirmed report of recent travel outside the country, Pedri said.

Including these three, five female county residents have died in the pandemic to date. The other women were 79 and 81.

Seven of the 10 male victims were in their 70s, and the others were 48, 69 and 88.

All had underlying health issues except one of the 75-year-old male victims, whose prior health history was unclear, Pedri has said.

