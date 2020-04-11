Sheetz closes inside of Hazle Township store as Hazleton area cases climb

April 10, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
The exterior of a typical Sheetz store is seen in a company photo.

The exterior of a typical Sheetz store is seen in a company photo.

HAZLE TWP. — Sheetz has temporarily closed the inside of its Airport Road location due to the high concentration of COVID-19 cases in the general Hazleton area, a spokesperson said Friday.

“Sheetz does not currently have any employees at this store who have tested positive for COVID-19. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to protect the health and wellness of Sheetz’s employees and customers,” an e-mail to the Times Leader added.

“As a family owned and operated company, Sheetz is deeply committed to the communities it serves. As we join together to fight against the coronavirus pandemic, this commitment is important now more than ever and we are doing everything we can to protect the health and well-being of our employees and customers,” spokesman Nick Ruffner wrote.

The store’s gas pumps will remain open but customers will need to pay with a debit or credit card. They will not be able to pay with cash, Ruffner added.

“Sheetz will continue to monitor the situation to determine when it is safe to resume normal operations at this store,” he wrote. “We know this is a challenging and stressful time for so many and deeply regret any inconvenience caused by this closure.”

Additionally, to support the local community fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Sheetz will be providing food and financial donations to the Salvation Army of Hazleton, the email added.