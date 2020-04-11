Crash knocks down light pole in Wilkes-Barre

April 11, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
Marc Couchot | Times Leader

Marc Couchot | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE – A two-car crash knocked down a light pole in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Saturday morning.

The crash, which occurred at the corner of Pennsylvania Boulevard and East Market Street left one of the cars resting on the sidewalk. Further details were unavailable.

Check back for updates.