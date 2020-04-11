2 more die from COVID-19 in Luzerne County; total cases at 1,372

April 11, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — Two more people have died in Luzerne County from COVID-19, bringing the total deceased to 17, and 47 new cases were confirmed, an increase to 1,372.

In Lackawanna County, there are 392 confirmed cases and 20 have died; in Monroe County, the total cases is 774 with 22 deaths.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Saturday confirmed those numbers, reporting there were 1,676 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 21,655.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19.

The department also reported 78 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 494.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and front line responders.”

There are 98,498 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;

29% are aged 50-64; and

21% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

