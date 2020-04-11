‘Focus on what we can control’: tips from a social worker on how to stay mentally healthy

While in the midst of a global health crisis, it can be easy to forget about one key element of your health: your mental health.

But experts say that it is just as important to take care of yourself mentally and emotionally in this moment as it is to avoid COVID-19.

Tina Knorr is a licensed clinical social worker in the Geisinger system, currently working in a primary care facility in Wilkes-Barre. She offered up some ways to keep our mental health in check, even at the height of a global crisis.

“There’s a lot of anxiety, a lot of uncertainty,” she said. “I think it’s important to remember that the feelings we’re having are a normal, natural response to stress.”

According to Knorr, the best way to deal with that anxiety is trying to accept that you have these feelings.

“Part of it is to accept that part,” she said. “An important thing is focusing on what we can control.”

Knorr said that one of the best ways to do that is to attempt to keep as much of a routine as possible, including things like waking up on time, getting dressed as though you are going to work, continuing to get exercise, and other things of that nature.

She also recommends trying to lean on your social contacts as much as possible.

“People should be focusing on getting through this time with our family, our friends,” she said, even if we cannot physically gather together.

Part of why this is important, she said, is because your family and friends are going through this, too.

“We’re all dealing with this. It doesn’t not affect anybody,” Knorr says.

Knorr said it is important to remember that everyone’s feelings are valid in this situation, and recommends against telling people that “others have it harder.”

“That’s not a nice thing to say,” Knorr said. “We should be supporting each other, encouraging each other.”

Another thing Knorr recommends is trying to focus on a small way of making the world around you better, and then doing that thing.

“It can be as small as some people staying home more,” she said. “Some people are making masks, some people are volunteering their time.”

The important thing, Knorr says, is sticking together.

“I think, just in general, we have to remember we’re taking this one day at a time,” she said. “Like I said, we’re all going through this together.”

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan