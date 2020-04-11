‘A new normal’: how grocery businesses are adapting under COVID-19 to keep people safe

Fasula

While many of us are still trying to figure out the best way of hooking up ethernet cables and getting the Zoom call audio right so we can work from home, grocery stores are grappling with the best ways to keep both employees and customers safe until the COVID-19 crisis comes to its conclusion.

Joe Fasula, owner of the Gerrity’s Supermarket chain, said the current global health crisis has been eye-opening.

“You never really give this kind of weight to the whole business,” he said. “You take it for granted that food is so easily and readily available, because there’s so many ways to get it. There’s always ways to get food.”

Now, though, Fasula says it’s harder to take the whole food business as a given, and it has caused some major changes to the way Gerrity’s has to do business to keep everyone safe. But he said it has led to challenges.

“Social distancing is an important part of it, which is difficult,” he said. “Supermarkets were never designed to be socially distant; they were designed to be space efficient. When you design a kitchen, you want it to be kind of tight.”

The biggest thing Gerrity’s is doing for safety, Fasula said, is having all employees wear some sort of face mask.

“That gives me the most peace of mind,” he said.

Additionally, Fasula said signs have been posted reminding customers of Gov. Tom Wolf’s recommendation that all Pennsylvanians wear face masks of some sort when venturing outside. Fasula said the stores will eventually start to require customers to wear masks.

He said Gerrity’s is currently working to source masks to sell in-store before requiring the face masks.

Alex Baloga, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, said he is not yet recommending requiring customers to wear masks, but he did acknowledge that in some cities, like Los Angeles and Miami, such restrictions are in place.

“So far, we haven’t gotten the indication that that’s where Pennsylvania is headed,” he said, but he did add he is paying close attention to the recommendations from Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania’s secretary of health.

However, Baloga has said that, from what he has seen, Pennsylvania food service and grocery companies have been doing everything they can to keep everyone safe, including increasing cleanings, having special shopping hours for seniors and immunocompromised people, having register shields between customers and clerks and encouraging contactless (meaning cashless) transactions as much as possible.

“It’s a holistic, all-of-the-above approach,” Baloga said. “It’s all contributing to reducing the spread.”

Baloga praised retailers for adapting to changes so quickly.

“Retail is extremely nimble and responds to the changes in society,” he said. “Retail is going to take on that challenge.”

As of right now, Baloga said he is unsure what sort of lasting impact the COVID-19 crisis will have on the food retail business structure, but he said it will undoubtedly have some sort of impact.

“I think one of the things that we’re seeing that may be lasting is we’re seeing a massive increase in the usage of apps and the usage of web-ordering, so we may see more folks move toward that,” he said, but he does think that many will return to their old habits once all this is done.

“We’ll get to a new normal,” he said.

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan