Fire displaces 19 from WB apartment building

April 11, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — Multiple apartment units were damaged after a fire broke out in a South Welles Street residence on Saturday evening.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Alan Klapat from the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department, the squad responded to a 4:57 p.m. residential structure fire call. The fire was located in the back of the building.

There’s no word on how or where the fire may have started, but Klapat estimated that it took about an hour before the blaze was under control.

In total, 19 residents were temporarily displaced by the fire, with everyone being evacuated out safely. Klapat was quick to praise some residents of the building for getting their neighbors out safely when they may not have even realized that there was any danger.

Also evacuated from the house were a number of animals, including cats, dogs and a pet rabbit. All animals were present and accounted for by the fire department and apartment owners.

Klapat said that some of the apartments sustained fire damage, while others only sustained damage from the smoke and water.