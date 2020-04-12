Beyind the Byline: Let’s all follow Stella Guesto’s lead

The Guesto sisters of Hanover Township, from left: Samantha, 4; Sophia, 6 months, and Stella, 9. They are the daughters of Sam and Jennifer Guesto. Stella Guesto, 9, of Hanover Township, wrote this letter to the Easter Bunny. Her top request is a cure for the coronavirus.

WILKES-BARRE — Every evening in the Guesto household, eldest daughter, Stella, says grace.

The oldest daughter of Sam and Jennifer Guesto of Hanover Township, Stella says the premeal prayer, asking God to bestow blessings on her family, friends and, of course, “these thy gifts which we are about to receive.”

Stella has two sisters: Samantha, 4; and Sophia, 6 months.

It’s a good feeling to hear of this nightly tradition in the Guesto home, and I am certain similar scenes are played out all across our area and around the country and the world.

And what the world needs now, during this COVID-19 pandemic, is love, yes, and prayer.

On this holy weekend of Easter and Passover, we must find new ways to celebrate and worship, since churches and just about everything else are closed.

But one thing is for sure, the Easter Bunny will be coming to homes everywhere, delivering special gifts for children of all ages.

Stella Rose Guesto, age 9, wanted to be sure the Easter Bunny knew exactly what she wanted this Easter.

Stella wrote her letter to the Easter Bunny and she prioritized her requests. She told the bunny that to tell what requests were most important, look for three hearts next to the item. If there were three stars, Stella said the bunny would know that “it’s fine if I don’t get those.” And if there was a square box in front of the request, Stella said it means she really doesn’t want that.

OK, so when the Easter Bunny looks at Stella’s letter, there will be no doubt as to what she really, really wants.

There were four requests with three hearts:

• The expected chocolate candy

• The Elmer’s Glue 11-pack Slime Kit

• The Shine Bright PJs for 11-inch dolls

And then Stella asked for this:

“The cure to the coronavirus,” Stella wrote. “I would send it to hospitals and scientists to make more of it. (If you don’t know it yet, that’s okay.”)

Stella also asked for non-required gifts like a swimsuit for one of her dolls, roller skates and flex foam. But it was clear what her priorities were.

Stella also wrote that it was okay if the Easter Bunny couldn’t make it this year, you know, with all that is going on and the social distancing and self-isolating going on everywhere. But if the bunny does show up. Stella wrote to “enjoy the food.”

Sam told me that since the stay-at-home order was issued, he and his wife and kids have had much more family time to spend together.

“That’s the silver lining to all of this,” Sam said.

Sam said it was a proud moment for him and Jennifer when Stella started including finding a cure for the coronavirus in her grace prayer.

“She always asks for a cure for the coronavirus,” Sam said. “She says it every day. She never misses.”

And then Sam saw Stella’s letter to the Easter Bunny. He said he and Jennifer were overwhelmed to see that their oldest daughter had such a high level of care and compassion for her fellow human beings all over the world.

Stella, a third-grade student at the Bear Creek Charter School, is sending us all a deep message here. When we are faced with struggles in life, many of us resort to prayer. Others pray every day as a way of reaching out to bless all we care about to protect them, to heal them and to keep them well.

On this holy weekend of Passover and Easter, may we all send up our prayers that this, too, will pass.

We have seen so many of those prayers chains going out through social media. Some of us read them. Some pass them on and some delete them.

Stella’s effort here is very real. This little girl has a genuine concern for us all. She wants all of us to be safe from COVID-19.

She asks God every day for a cure. She has even enlisted the Easter Bunny to do what he can to help.

Let’s hope Santa Claus doesn’t have to get involved come December. Hope and pray this pandemic will be gone, or at least under control.

I’m thankful that Stella is doing her part. We all should follow her lead.

As everybody says, we are in this together.

Happy and blessed Easter to all.

