Wilkes-Barre Church holds outdoor Easter worship service

Bishop Wallace Smith, the founder and spiritual leader of New Covenant Christian Fellowship Church, welcomed members and visitors to an outdoor Easter Sunday service. Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader Lady Nikkol Blagman sings about the glory of the resurrection while her husband, Pastor William A. Blagman Sr. plays a keyboard during the Easter Sunday outdoor worship service at New Covenant Christian Fellowship Church. Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader Pastor William A. Blagman Sr. took a turn at the pulpit during the Easter Sunday worship service at New Covenant Christian Fellowship Church. Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader

“He got up! Yeah, he did!” Bishop Wallace Smith sang out joyously on Easter Sunday morning, speaking through a microphone to about 20 worshippers who had gathered outdoors in the parking lot at New Covenant Christian Fellowship Church in Wilkes-Barre.

“Death and the grave probably had a good laugh,” Smith said, referring to the events of Good Friday, when Jesus Christ was crucified. “Death said ‘I did my part. I’ll put him in your hands,’ and the grave said ‘I’ll hold him.’ “

“But did they?” Smith asked, knowing that his little flock knew the answer.

People clapped and said hallelujah, because they believe that Jesus Christ rose from the dead and that even though the coronavirus epidemic has put a strain on the whole country, the resurrection is worth celebrating.

As he spoke on Easter Sunday morning, Smith gave credit to his wife and co-pastor, Theresa Smith, for coming up with the idea for an outdoor Easter service.

He thanked those who came and said he had expected them all to remain in their cars, but was happy to see that about a dozen had stepped out of their cars, wearing face masks and standing far apart.

“Everyone is welcome,” he said, acknowledging a reporter who entered the parking lot and a neighbor who leaned over a fence. He also gave a friendly wave to a police cruiser that drove through the parking lot at one point.

Noting that he recently “came out of cancer and chemo,” Smith said he is grateful for his survival. “I know God is a miracle worker,” he said.

For a time Smith turned the microphone over to visiting Pastor William A. Blagman Sr., who spoke rhythmically and passionately about Jesus raising his friend Lazarus from the dead as a preview to his own resurrection.

Does it ever seem like God is delaying in answering your prayers? Blagman asked the group. People nodded as Blagman said that’s how Lazarus’ sister, Martha, felt, when she told Jesus that if he had come earlier, her brother would not have died.

Jeus told Martha to roll away the stone that covered the grave, Blagman said.

“When has moving a stone ever fixed a dead situation?” he asked, knowing that the worshippers knew the answer because they know the story of Lazarus being raised from the dead, and the story of Jesus rising.

Their worship service wasn’t the big, traditional and indoor service many church members are used to, Bishop Smith noted. Still, it was satisfying for the little group to gather in the parking lot. “I kind of feel like I’ve been to church,” he said.