Number of new coronavirus cases in Luzerne County declines for fourth straight day

April 12, 2020 Times Leader Local, News

The number of new cases of coronavirus in Luzerne County declined for the fourth straight day on Sunday, according to numbers released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state announced that there were 39 new cases of the virus in the county on Sunday, bringing the total to 1,411 cases and 17 deaths. Statewide there are 22,833 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

In Luzerne County, on Wednesday there were 152 news case, on Thursday 107, on Friday 84 and on Saturday 47.

