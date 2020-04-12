Look Back: From slate picker to congressman

Picture of John J. Casey’s funeral outside St. Mary’s Catholic Church on South Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre. Picture published in the Times Leader Evening News on May 15, 1929.

Born in the Georgetown section of Wilkes-Barre Township on May 26, 1875, John Joseph Casey spent most of his childhood as a slate picker, known as a breaker boy.

When Casey’s funeral was held May 15, 1929, more than 150,000 coal miners in the anthracite field of Northeastern Pennsylvania went idle to pay their respects to the labor leader and United States congressman.

The life of Casey mirrors what one would call “from rags to riches,” not referring to monetary value but one rich with prosperity and success. Casey was known as “Honest John,” in refusing to accept bribes from owners of coal mines and railroads during his legislative career.

Like most pre-teen boys of the era, Casey worked as a breaker boy picking slate from coal as it flowed through chutes at a breaker in Plymouth. As he got older, he would go into the mines as a mule driver transporting empty and full coal hoppers.

After recovering from injuries sustained in a mine explosion, Casey did not return underground but instead, became a plumber and a pipe fitter and later worked for the Lehigh and Wilkes-Barre Railroad.

Casey’s blue collar upbringing led him to become a labor organizer, a state representative and eventually a six term congressman in the United States House of Representatives.

Casey was elected to the House of Representatives in the Pennsylvania General Assembly in 1907, and soon introduced a bill, the Employers Liability Act, to hold employers liable by providing safe working conditions for their employees. After the landmark legislation became law, the first to protect employees in Pennsylvania, Casey leaned on the success to campaign for federal office.

In March 1912, Casey announced his campaign for the 11th congressional district of Pennsylvania in the United States House of Representatives. After winning the Democratic primary, thousands of people attended Casey’s campaign events prior to the General Election held Nov. 5, 1912.

“John J. Casey carries the county by about 4,000 votes, his nearest competitor being Clarence Coughlin, the Washington party selection,” the Evening News newspaper reported Nov. 6, 1912.

“From a breaker boy, at the age of 8, to the Halls of Congress in a few years, Casey’s success shows again the possibilities of this Land of Liberty,” stated an editorial in the Times Leader on Nov. 6, 1912.

Casey would represent the 11th PA congressional district from 1913 to 1917, losing in the 1916 election. Casey would take back the 11th seat in the 1918 election, only to lose it again during the 1920 election.

Casey would win a third time representing the 11th PA congressional district in the 1922 election. He held the congressional seat until his death in 1929.

Casey fell ill in the early half of 1929. He traveled to upstate New York in March believing cooler weather would help his health.

When Casey’s health continued to decline, he then went to Panama in Central America in April 1929 with his wife and two of their nine children.

“Congressman John J. Casey of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., who has been ill here, was reported slightly improved today and to be resting easy. Casey suffered a cerebral hemorrhage yesterday and was taken to a hospital,” reported a wire report in the Times Leader on April 30, 1929.

Casey died in a hospital in Panama on May 5, 1929.

“The greatest tribute ever accorded a native son of Wyoming Valley in death today went with Congressman John J. Casey to his last resting place,” the Times Leader reported the day of Casey’s funeral on May 15, 1929.

Casey’s funeral service was held in St. Mary’s Catholic Church on South Washington Street.

An estimated 3,000 people crammed inside St. Mary’s Church as nearly 30,000 people surrounded the church during services, the Times Leader reported.

“Ranks of labor, holding a preponderance of representation, joined with clergy and all professions in paying final tribute to the man who for five terms was spokesman for the 12th Congressional District,” the Times Leader reported.

A Congressional party of 28 elected officials traveled by train from Washington, D.C. to attend Casey’s funeral.

“When the body left St. Mary’s, bells of churches throughout the Wyoming Valley tolled in unison while the industrial pulse of the community stopped for one minute,” the Times Leader reported.

Casey was buried in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hanover Township.

