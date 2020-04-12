Bike shop still open for business

This year may feel like its been a decade long already due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still only April.

And April usually brings warmer weather and invites everyone outside to enjoy the new season. Unfortunately, many people are stuck inside and unable to enjoy their usual spring activity due to Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order.

But not all outdoor activities have been banned. As long as everyone follows the social distancing guidelines, people can go for runs, hikes and bike rides.

Because of that last part, bicycle shops were called essential and allowed to remain open while much of the country shuts down. Around Town Bicycles Inc in Wilkes-Barre has remained open during this pandemic, but they are still feeling the effects of the virus.

“We always see an uptick in business in the spring but (this year) is not been like it is supposed to be,” owner Rich Adams said. “We are able to stay open which is good, but we are still in survival mode/winter mode because we haven’t gotten the business that we are accustomed too.”

On the bright side for bike shops, riding a bike is one of the few ways that many “gym rats” or “fitness junkies” may be able to get the exercise they are used to from going to the gym.

“We are getting people in who are gym people who need to do something and want to ride a bike,” Adams said. “We are getting some of those people for sure, but the quantity is very low. It is going to take a lot for people to leave because the government is telling people to stay home.”

Coronavirus has slowed things down for everyone and that means despite being allowed too, people haven’t gone out to ride their bikes, and even though riders can go out, they can’t go in groups, taking away another business aspect for Adams.

“We can’t do group rides. I had one of those and had to cancel that,” Adams said. “I’ve posted rides that people can do on Strava and Facebook. I’m trying to use mapping software to tell people about rides.”

With gyms and many other public areas closed due to Coronavirus, riding a bike may be the best and safest way to get exercise. Around Town Bicycles is open for anyone interested in getting a bike to exercise during this lockdown.