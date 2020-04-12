Coping with Corona: Keep doing the right thing

April 12, 2020 William O'Boyle Columns, Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
Bill O’Boyle

Bill O’Boyle

PLAINS TWP. — Let’s talk about bravery, shall we.

We will talk about real bravery and then we will talk about COVID-19 pandemic bravery.

And common sense.

And self-preservation.

And minimal sacrifice.

And doing the right thing.

My dad, like many of your dads and moms, was a brave man. He joined the U.S. Army during World War II and came home with one less leg than when he left.

Dad was on one of those landing boats on D-Day. He and thousands of other soldiers were on those boat, heading to shore to meet the enemy.

Many of them knew that they might not come back home to their families, friends, jobs. They knew that their job was to preserve our freedom, so we could continue to enjoy the quality of life we have in this country.

These brave soldiers knew that the enemy had to be defeated. and they were willing to give the ultimate sacrifice to get the job done.

I have often wondered what it was like on those boats, heading toward shore, weapon in hand, knowing the enemy was there waiting. Yet they continued and hit those beaches, ran up those hills and defeated the enemy.

These were, as has been said, members of “the greatest generation.” No doubt about that.

So today, as we enter another week of self-isolation and social distancing, we must be brave too. We must have the determination to stay inside, to take precautions and to do all we are told by the medical and scientific communities to defeat this enemy —COVID-19.

Now I am not comparing the bravery needed today to the soldiers of WW-II, but still, we need to be brave here.

We need to not give in to the temptation of going outside and participating in activities that would jeopardize the worldwide mitigation effort. The virus had not gone away. We are told daily that it appears to be leveling off and we may be near a plateau, but that shouldn’t give us peace of mind.

This means we are defeating the enemy — we are winning. But we must not stop fighting.

We are all tired of being restricted to our homes. We want to go to a restaurant, or a bar or a movie theater or a park, but we just can’t for now. If we hope to return to some form of normalcy that existed before the virus struck, then we must play by the rules.

And when that glorious day comes when we can return to our workplaces, frequent a favorite place of business, and stand beside one another without fear of getting sick, there will be joy everywhere.

The reality, however, is that we still don’t know when that day will arrive. Neither do the experts. Nobody really knows. So for now, keep watching those movies at home, those sporting events from years past, and enjoy the family time you all have for now.

We can defeat this enemy. We have it on the run. We can’t allow ourselves to give COVID-19 another chance to sicken more people, or to kill more.

We really can do this. We must do this.

Life will be good again if we use common sense.

Just do the right thing.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle .

Related Articles