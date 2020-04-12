Free online exercise classes available for area seniors

April 12, 2020 Jennifer Andes News
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
Roselle

Roselle

<p>Roselle</p>

Roselle

Even though the Hazleton Active Adult Center is closed, Tom Hall is keeping up with its free fitness programs from his home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Area Agency on Aging instructors had announced they were experimenting with offering a range of exercise classes through free online platforms and have now assembled a roster available for area seniors, both past participants and new ones.

“It’s been very good,” Hall, 77, said of the online classes. “When you’re older, you need to keep active or you begin to deteriorate.”

With some technical assistance from their daughter, Hall and his 76-year-old wife, Judy, were able to set up the required Zoom remote meeting platform on their laptop so they could complete their usual aerobics and strength training sessions four days per week led by instructor Marijo Penkala.

The Halls set up the laptop in the basement of their Nuremberg area home for the workouts. Penkala appears largest on the screen, although the platform shows participants in smaller boxes.

Concerned that their age puts them at higher risk, the Halls have been adhering to the stay-at-home order, limiting their contact with neighbors to waving from afar when they take walks for fresh air.

“It’s a completely different world,” Hall said.

Hazleton resident Sharon Maue, 66, also is working out in her basement and relieved she can continue taking three different exercise classes remotely at various times four days per week, saying Penkala is a “fantastic” instructor.

Maue said it was “pretty easy” figuring out how to connect through Zoom.

In addition to improving health, exercise is “great for stress relief,” Maue said.

Maue said she does not believe she’d have the ability or motivation to keep up her senior center exercise without the remote guidance. The online classes also help maintain a schedule and sense of normalcy, with familiar music and routines, she said.

“It’s good for your morale. I greatly appreciate these classes,” Maue said, noting she also finds it comforting to see other regular class participants and know “they’re doing OK.”

How to join

Mary Roselle, executive director of the Area Agency on Aging, said seniors interested in participating in the programs should email the applicable instructors to register and receive instructions on how to connect online with a link and password. Information also is available by calling 570-822-1158.

Roselle said she was surprised how many seniors want to keep exercising and said they have not encountered any major technological issues accessing the online classes.

Her agency closed the 15 busy active adult centers throughout the county on March 16 in addition to two in Wyoming County also operated by the agency.

The schedule of remote classes now available, along with the previous locations where they had been held before the pandemic, the days/times of the online classes and the instructor to contact about participating:

• Functional Fitness, Tunkhannock Library, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m., Donna Fetzko, [email protected]

• Functional Fitness, Wyoming County Active Adult Center, Tuesday and Thursday at 10:30 a.m., Donna Fetzko, [email protected]

• Senior Weight Training, Fyzical Balance Center, Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m., Rosemarie Letcher, [email protected]

• Senior Weight Training, Butler Twp Active Adult Center, Tuesday and Thursday at 10:30 a.m., Rosemarie Letcher, [email protected]

• Senior Weight Training, Freeland Active Adult Center, Tuesday and Thursday at 12:15 p.m., Rosemarie Letcher, [email protected]

• Senior Weight Training, Rose Tucker Active Adult Center, Monday and Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., Rosemarie Letcher, [email protected]

• Senior Weight Training, Mountain Top Active Adult Center, Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m., Rosemarie Letcher, [email protected]

• Senior Weight Training, Gerri’s Fitness Center, Monday and Wednesday at 1:15 p.m., Rosemarie Letcher, [email protected]

• NonStopFit, Wikes-Barre YMCA, Tuesday and Thursday at 8 a.m., Colleen McCarty, [email protected]

• Fit and Strong, Wikes-Barre YMCA, Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m., Lauranel Banks, [email protected]

• Strong and Balanced, Wikes-Barre YMCA, Wednesday at 9 a.m., Lauranel Banks, [email protected]

• Strong and Balanced, Wikes-Barre YMCA, Thursday at 4:30 p.m., Lauranel Banks, [email protected]

• Zumba Gold, Butler Twp Active Adult Center, Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m., Rosemarie Letcher, [email protected]

• Zumba Gold. Mountain Top Active Adult Center, Friday at 10 a.m., Rosemarie Letcher, [email protected]

• Zumba Gold, Fyzical Center, Friday at 12:30 p.m., Rosemarie Letcher, [email protected]

• Zumba Gold, open class, Saturday at 10 a.m., Rosemarie Letcher, [email protected]

• Chair Yoga, Dietrick Theatre, Monday and Friday at 10 a.m., Donna Fetzko, [email protected]

• Chair Yoga, Kingston Active Adult Center, Wednesday at 1 p.m., Doreen Rakowski, [email protected]

• Yoga Fit, Wyoming County Active Adult Center, Monday at 10 a.m., Sharon Appleby, [email protected]

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

Related Articles