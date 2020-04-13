Luzerne County still awaiting federal guidance on spending of $2.4 million coronavirus recovery funds

Luzerne County Courthouse

Luzerne County is still awaiting federal directives required before it can seek applicants and disperse $2.45 million in coronavirus relief funding that had been announced April 1, said county Community Development Director Andrew Reilly.

Federal guidelines are necessary to determine allowable uses for the funding, whether there are caps or matches required and what documentation and approval will be mandated, Reilly said.

When that information is supplied, his office will publicly communicate the format on how entities can seek funding as soon as possible, Reilly said.

Reilly’s office is preparing an application process for those interested in seeking funds from another $1.2 million pot federal officials also announced for the county on April 1, he said. Federal protocols on this funding have been issued, and it must be spent on programs or projects related to the homeless, near homeless and other support services, he said.

County Manager C. David Pedri has said he will ensure the funding ends up in the hands of needy entities dealing with an onslaught of coronavirus response demands. Examples of recipients cited by Reilly include food pantries and poverty agencies that help residents with their rent and other emergency needs.

Prison contract

County Chief Solicitor Romilda Crocamo said she is wrapping up final review of a proposed prison inmate health care contract.

The county must have a new provider of inmate health services in place before June 23 because Wexford Health Sources Inc., which took over the work Jan. 1, is exercising a contract clause allowing service termination with at least 120 days of notice if either side “determines that such termination is in its best interest.”

After a rapid solicitation to determine if past company respondents were still interested, the administration is recommending bringing back WellPath LLC (formerly Correct Care Solutions), which is the company that had been performing the work from March 2015 until it was replaced by Wexford.

At its last virtual meeting March 31, county council tabled the selection of WellPath because the contract was not yet completed for its review.

The provider must supply a range of medical and mental health services and personnel, including prescription and nonprescription drugs and emergency ambulance transport, for inmates at the prison and minimal offenders building in Wilkes-Barre.

Next meeting

Council Chairman Tim McGinley has not yet set a date for council’s next virtual meeting.

In addition to voting on the prison medical contract, council must appoint a tax claim operator.

The county administration has recommended council keep Plains Township-based Northeast Revenue Services LLC, now restructured as Elite Revenue Solutions LLC, which has been overseeing delinquent tax collections since prior officials outsourced the service a decade ago.

Unless another extension is granted, Northeast Revenue’s contract runs through June 30.

Rebate ending

Friday is the deadline for property owners to pay their 2020 county real estate taxes at a 2% discount.

In light of office closures during the pandemic, all property owners can mail in their real estate tax payments to the collector listed on their bills.

The county also waived a credit card fee for property owners paying their county taxes online, although online payments are not accepted in most municipalities.

The county treasurer’s office accepts credit cards, but it only collects county taxes in Newport Township and the four cities — Hazleton, Nanticoke, Pittston and Wilkes-Barre.

