Man arrested after Wilkes-Barre home invasion

WILKES-BARRE — City police have made an arrest in a home invasion that occurred on Saturday.

Jeremy Battle, 30, of Nanticoke was arrested and charged with aggravated and simple assault, criminal trespass and reckless endangerment after allegedly breaking into a residence on Church Street and threatening the residents before ultimately winding up wounded himself.

According to police:

Police responded to a report of a break-in at a residence on Saturday evening and spoke to the resident, who claimed that Battle had attempted to break in to the residence and may have had a gun on him.

According to the victim, Battle appeared to be reaching for his waistband when the victim’s son was able to disarm him, and the victim fired his own weapon at Battle as he fled the premises. Battle allegedly fled the scene in a red vehicle.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene of the crime.

Battle was eventually located at Geisinger South, where he received treatment for a wound to his leg and was released into police custody.

Further charges against Battle are pending, and the investigation is considered ongoing.