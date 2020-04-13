Tornado Watch issued for Luzerne County; Gusty winds damage WB City Hall, hospital

A tornado watch has been issued for Luzerne County along with a high wind warning for most of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Gusty winds Monday morning caused the roof at Wilkes-Barre City Hall to blow away causing shingles, wood and roofing nails to rain down on East Market and North Washington streets. Debris from the roof was also found on the top level of the Center City Parking Garage across from city hall.

City police closed the area around city hall to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Winds also damaged the pedestrian walkway from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital to the Outpatient Surgical Center and parking garage.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton, N.Y., has issued a tornado watch until 6 p.m. and a high wind warning until 2 p.m.

A wind gust of 65 mph was recorded on top of Penobscot Mountain in Hanover Township at 6:35 a.m.

Hundreds of trees were reported to have fallen across the region resulting in electrical power outages, including the U.S. Post Office on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Trees were seen blocking several blocks of Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre.

There are also inoperable traffic signals in the area.

At 10:25 a.m., UGI Utilities reported 950 customers are without electrical service with the majority being in Dallas Township.

UGI spokesman Joe Swope said the forecast indicated gusty winds and rain would continue into the day and could cause additional damage. Customers whose power goes out should call UGI at 800-276-2722.

UGI urged customers dependent upon medical equipment for life support to ensure they have a back-up power supply. If no supply is available it is recommended they stay with family or friends. In addition, customers with special needs who experience an emergency are asked to contact their 911 center. Customers with special needs who experience an outage and call UGI should inform a customer representative that they have special needs. The customer service representative will assist them in contacting 911.

For anyone using a generator during an outage, UGI reminds them to operate it safely and follow the manufacturer’s instructions on where to locate and properly vent it.

The public is reminded to stay away from downed lines and contact UGI Electric as soon as possible. UGI is fully staffed and responding to calls.

PPL Utilities reported nearly 2,000 customers in Wilkes-Barre and 2,000 customers in Plains Township and Laflin are without electrical service.