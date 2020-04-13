Martz discontinued service to NYC and Philadelphia extended

April 13, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
Martz buses to remain idle during pandemic.

WILKES-BARRE — The Martz Group announced Monday that it will continue to pause scheduled service to New York City and Philadelphia for the time being.

In a statement posted on the Martz Group website, the company said “As we all do our best to adapt to the current pandemic and follow guidance from federal and state governments, Martz will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to our valued customers as changes to service occur.”

On March 25, the company decided to discontinue scheduled service into New York City and Philadelphia for two weeks beginning Saturday, March 28.

In extending the discontinued service, the company statement said, “We apologize to our loyal customers who must find alternative means of travel during this time and thank you for your patience and support. We look forward to serving you again as soon as possible.”

Scott Henry, company president, said no date has been targeted to restart the service, but he said “an optimistic date” of May 4 as a possibility, depending on the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 25, the statement released on the decision to discontinue service to New York and Philadelphia included this:

“In light of guidance from the federal government that individuals leaving the New York City Metro Area should self-quarantine for 14 days to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and out of an abundance of caution, Martz will discontinue scheduled service into New York City and Philadelphia for two weeks.

Henry said more information will be posted on the Martz Group website as needed.

